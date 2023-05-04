Steris (STE) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Steris said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $187.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.37%, an increase of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 110,827K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is 220.73. The forecasts range from a low of 198.97 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.61% from its latest reported closing price of 187.68.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is 5,258MM, an increase of 9.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,564K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,792K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,038K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 2.71% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,403K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 18.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,035K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,364K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,257K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

