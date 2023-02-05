Steris (STE) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Steris said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $219.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -23.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steris is $231.54. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $219.03.

The projected annual revenue for Steris is $4,993MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual EPS is $8.51.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steris. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 3.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STE is 0.3345%, a decrease of 13.0721%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 109,420K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,792,135 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104,019 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,087,287 shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598,458 shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 3.23% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,332,364 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388,311 shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,985,747 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950,041 shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,347,413 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362,321 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.