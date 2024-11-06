Steris sees FY25 revenue to increase 6.5%-7%

For fiscal 2025, the Company continues to expect as reported revenue to increase 6.5-7.5%. Based on forward rates through March 31, 2025, currency is expected to be slightly favorable to revenue in fiscal 2025. Constant currency organic revenue from continuing operations is anticipated to increase 6-7%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is anticipated to be in the range of $9.05 to $9.25 compared with $8.20 in adjusted earnings from continuing operations in fiscal 2024. The fiscal 2025 outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 23%. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $360 million and free cash flow is expected to be approximately $700 million.

