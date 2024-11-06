News & Insights

Steris reports Q2 EPS $2.14, consensus $2.12

November 06, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Reports Q2 revenue $1.3B, consensus $1.33B. “We are pleased with our second quarter and first half results,” said Dan Carestio, President and CEO of STERIS (STE). “The diversified nature of our business segments continues to prove beneficial to our performance. We are reiterating our full year outlook for fiscal 2025.”

