Markets
STE

Steris Raises FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical equipment company Steris Plc (STE) on Tuesday lifted its earnings outlook for fiscal 2022. The company now expects adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $7.85 to $7.95, up from the earlier range $7.60 to $7.85. The increased outlook reflects solid growth across the business.

On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $7.73 per share in fiscal 2022.

Constant currency organic revenue growth is now anticipated to be around 11 percent, compared with prior expectations of 10-11 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular