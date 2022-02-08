Steris Raises FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - Medical equipment company Steris Plc (STE) on Tuesday lifted its earnings outlook for fiscal 2022. The company now expects adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $7.85 to $7.95, up from the earlier range $7.60 to $7.85. The increased outlook reflects solid growth across the business.

On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $7.73 per share in fiscal 2022.

Constant currency organic revenue growth is now anticipated to be around 11 percent, compared with prior expectations of 10-11 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.