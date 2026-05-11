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STERIS Q4 Profit Jumps As Revenue Increases

May 11, 2026 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical equipment and sterilization company STERIS plc (STE) on Monday reported higher fourth-quarter profit, driven by an increase in revenues.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $220.3 million, or $2.24 per share, from $145.7 million, or $1.48 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to $278.3 million, or $2.83 per share, from $270.3 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.

Revenue rose 7.3% to $1.59 billion from $1.48 billion a year earlier, while constant-currency organic revenue growth was 5%.

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