STERIS' Q4 Earnings on Deck: What's in Store for the Stock?

STERIS plc STE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. STE’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 2.61%.

Q4 Estimates for STE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.60 billion, implying an increase of 7.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

The same for EPS is pegged at $2.89, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.5%.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of STE's Q4 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant at $2.89 per share in the past 30 days.

Let's take a look at how things might have shaped up for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Healthcare

In the previous quarter, growth across all categories was robust. We expect this trend to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter as well.

The company maintains confidence in recurring revenue streams and backlog strength. This should get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter results. Also, in the to-be-reported quarter, capital equipment growth is expected to have remained robust.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the segment’s revenues are expected to improve 7.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Applied Sterilization Technologies

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Steris is expected to have experienced organic revenue growth within this segment. Also, service revenues are likely to have benefited from stable medical device volumes, bioprocessing demand and favorable currency.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the Applied Sterilization Technologies (“AST”) segment’s revenues are likely to increase 7.9% year over year.

STERIS plc Price and EPS Surprise

STERIS plc price-eps-surprise | STERIS plc Quote

Life Sciences

The segment's fiscal third-quarter 2025 revenues rose year over year due to strong growth in consumables revenues. The company also experienced a return of capital equipment shipments. These trends might have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the segment’s revenues are expected to increase 10.8% year over year.

What Our Model Suggests for STE

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating on earnings, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: STERIS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS is expected to increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Encompass Health EHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.

EHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHC’s first-quarter EPS is anticipated to rise 10.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Solventum Corp. SOLV has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5.

SOLV’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.