STERIS Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc. (STE) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 11, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.steris-ir.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-535-2199 (US) or 1-412-902-6776 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) with access code 10138127.

