Steris Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Steris plc (STE) Monday reported second-quarter net income of $105.9 million or $1.23 per share, up from $94.8 million or $1.11 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.48 per share, up from $1.32 per share last year.

Revenues increased 3% to $756.1 million from $736.8 million last year, with growth in Life Sciences and Applied Sterilization Technologies somewhat offset by a decline in Healthcare.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.27 per share and revenues $722.87 million.

