STERIS Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) Monday reported first-quarter net income of $88.2 million or $1.03 per share, up from $84.6 million or $0.99 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $111.8 million or $1.31 per share, compared to $105.0 million or $1.23 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 4% to $668.9 million from $696.8 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.96 per share on revenues of $635.98 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

