STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $150.83, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $150.83, representing a -3.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.66 and a 52.13% increase over the 52 week low of $99.14.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.45%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOG with an increase of 1.47% over the last 100 days. XMMO has the highest percent weighting of STE at 2.92%.

