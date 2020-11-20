Dividends
STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $194.73, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $194.73, representing a -0.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $196.55 and a 84.25% increase over the 52 week low of $105.69.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.93. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.5%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

