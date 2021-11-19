STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $234, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $234, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $237.35 and a 37.36% increase over the 52 week low of $170.36.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 24.72%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ste Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYH with an increase of 4.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STE at 1.76%.

