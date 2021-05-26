STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $191.36, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $191.36, representing a -11.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $216.74 and a 30.96% increase over the 52 week low of $146.12.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 22.37%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.