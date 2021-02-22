STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $178.73, representing a -12.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $203.91 and a 69.11% increase over the 52 week low of $105.69.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.03. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.88%, compared to an industry average of 20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STE as a top-10 holding:

Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHM with an increase of 36.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STE at 0.45%.

