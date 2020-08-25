STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $153.12, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $153.12, representing a -9.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.98 and a 44.88% increase over the 52 week low of $105.69.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.42%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to STE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 36.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STE at 9.34%.

