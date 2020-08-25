Dividends
STE

STERIS plc (STE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

STERIS plc (STE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $153.12, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STE was $153.12, representing a -9.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.98 and a 44.88% increase over the 52 week low of $105.69.

STE is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). STE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports STE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.42%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STE as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 36.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STE at 9.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STE

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular