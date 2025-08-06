STERIS Plc Reports Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $177.4 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $145.4 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $231.2 million or $2.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $1.391 billion from $1.279 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 to $10.15

