STERIS plc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):

Earnings: -$1.37 million in Q4 vs. $187.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. $1.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $256.3 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.35 per share Revenue: $1.41 billion in Q4 vs. $1.28 billion in the same period last year.

