STERIS plc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $123.3 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $108.7 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $140.5 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $140.5 Mln. vs. $131.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57

