STERIS plc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $140.74 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $123.83 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $220.93 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.40 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $140.74 Mln. vs. $123.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.17 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

