STERIS plc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $143.62 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $114.50 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $213.32 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.2% to $1.21 billion from $0.80 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $143.62 Mln. vs. $114.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q3): $1.21 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 to $7.95

