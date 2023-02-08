STERIS plc Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $123.83 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $143.62 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $202.29 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.22 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $123.83 Mln. vs. $143.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.19 -Revenue (Q3): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.