STERIS Plc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $150.2 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $119.8 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $212.2 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.329 billion from $1.238 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $150.2 Mln. vs. $119.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.329 Bln vs. $1.238 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.05 to $9.25

