STERIS plc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):

Earnings: $115.3 million in Q2 vs. -$315.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.16 in Q2 vs. -$3.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $202.2 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.01 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q2 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 - $8.80

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.