STERIS plc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):

Earnings: -$315.28 million in Q2 vs. $69.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.15 in Q2 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $199.58 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.98 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q2 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

