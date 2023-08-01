STERIS plc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - STERIS plc (STE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $123.6 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $111.3 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $198.2 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

STERIS plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $123.6 Mln. vs. $111.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q1): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.60 to $8.80

