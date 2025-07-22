STERIS plc to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results on August 7, 2025

STERIS plc will discuss its fiscal 2026 Q1 results in a conference call on August 7, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

STERIS plc announced that it will hold a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter results for fiscal 2026. A press release with the financial results will be issued after the U.S. market closes on August 6, 2025. Interested parties can listen to the call live through the company's website or by phone. Those unable to attend can access a replay starting at noon on the same day using a provided access code. The company focuses on infection prevention and creating a safer healthcare environment globally. The release also includes cautionary information regarding forward-looking statements related to the company's performance.

Potential Positives

STERIS is committed to transparency and investor communication by hosting a conference call to discuss fiscal 2026 first quarter results.

The timely release of financial results prior to the call demonstrates STERIS's dedication to keeping stakeholders informed.

The company promotes its role as a leading global provider of innovative healthcare and life science products, reinforcing its brand and market position.

A replay of the conference call will be available, allowing broader access for shareholders and interested parties, enhancing investor engagement.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns about profitability due to identified risks related to operating costs, pricing pressure, customer loss, and business disruption.

Uncertainties regarding the integration of acquired businesses which could lead to unanticipated liabilities or increased costs.

Possible legal and regulatory challenges, including pending litigation that might affect product introductions and overall company performance.

FAQ

When is STERIS's fiscal 2026 first quarter results conference call?

STERIS will host the conference call on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the STERIS conference call?

The conference call can be accessed live at www.steris-ir.com or by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the U.S.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2025.

What number do I dial for the conference call replay?

To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and use access code 2889488.

What does STERIS do?

STERIS is a global provider of products and services focused on infection prevention and patient care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STE Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $STE Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $STE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 06/26.

on 06/26. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STE Insider Trading Activity

$STE insiders have traded $STE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL A CARESTIO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,626 shares for an estimated $4,275,338 .

. CARY L MAJORS (SVP and President, Healthcare) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,828 shares for an estimated $3,208,025 .

. JOHN ADAM ZANGERLE (Sr. VP, Gen Counsel, and Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,978 shares for an estimated $477,581.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $STE stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STE forecast page.

$STE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $STE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Fishbin from Keybanc set a target price of $288.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $276.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $263.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 David Turkaly from JMP Securities set a target price of $280.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Steven Etoch from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $265.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2026 first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025. The conference call can be heard live at



www.steris-ir.com



or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc.





A press release detailing financial results will be issued after the U.S. market closes on August 6, 2025.





For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2025, either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone. To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 2889488 and dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.







About STERIS







STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe. For more information, visit



www.steris.com



.







Company Contact:







Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications







Julie_Winter@steris.com







+1.440.392.7245







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION







This release and the referenced conference call may contain statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend,” and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology.





Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those identified in STERIS’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) operating costs, pressure on pricing (including, without limitation, as a result of inflation), Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected and leading to erosion of profit margins; (b) STERIS’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into its existing businesses, including unknown or inestimable liabilities, impairments, or increases in expected integration costs or difficulties in connection with the integration of such businesses; (c) changes in tax laws or interpretations or the adoption of certain income tax treaties in jurisdictions where we operate that could increase our consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a domestic corporation for United States federal tax purposes, or tariffs and/or other trade barriers; (d) the possibility that compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, or other regulatory actions, or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, including the Isomedix litigation, may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, impact production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services, result in uncovered costs, or otherwise affect STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value; (e) the potential of international unrest, including military conflicts, economic downturn and effects of currency fluctuations; (f) the possibility of delays in receipt of orders, order cancellations, or the manufacture or shipment of ordered products; (g) the possibility that anticipated growth, performance or other results may not be achieved, or that timing, execution, impairments, or other issues associated with STERIS’s businesses, industry or initiatives may adversely impact STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value; (h) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade, regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto by non-U.S. governments; (i) the possibility that anticipated financial results, anticipated revenue, productivity improvements, cost savings, growth synergies, and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, restructuring efforts, and divestitures will not be realized or will be less than anticipated; (j) the level of STERIS’s indebtedness limiting financial flexibility or increasing future borrowing costs; (k) the effects of changes in credit availability and pricing, as well as the ability of STERIS and STERIS’s Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets, on favorable terms or at all, when needed; (l) the impacts of increasing competition within our industry, which may exert pressure on our pricing strategy or lead to decreasing demand for our products and services; (m) the effects on our operations resulting from labor-related issues, such as strikes, unsuccessful union negotiations and other workforce disruptions; (n) the possibility of economic downturns and recessions, which could negatively impact our business by reducing consumer and Customer spending. Unless legally required, STERIS does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.