STERIS plc Announces Quarterly Interim Dividend of $0.57 per Share

STERIS plc announced a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share, payable June 26, 2025, to shareholders on record June 10, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

STERIS plc announced a quarterly interim dividend of $0.57 per share, which will be payable on June 26, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 10, 2025. The company emphasizes its role as a global provider of healthcare and life sciences products and services focused on infection prevention. The release includes a cautionary statement about forward-looking information, noting that actual results may differ from expectations due to various factors, including operational costs, integrations of acquired businesses, regulatory changes, and market conditions. Additional U.S. tax treatment information is available on the company’s investor relations website.

Potential Positives

STERIS will distribute a quarterly interim dividend of $0.57 per share, providing returns to shareholders and demonstrating financial stability.

The dividend payment date is set for June 26, 2025, allowing shareholders to plan for income from their investments.

The company highlights its commitment to enhancing patient care and infection prevention, reinforcing its position as a leader in the healthcare sector.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect STERIS's performance and results, including economic downturns and increased competition.



The cautionary nature of the press release may indicate underlying concerns about the company’s financial stability and future growth prospects.



The inclusion of potential risks such as customer loss and integration difficulties may signal to investors that the company is currently facing challenges that could impact profitability.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount announced by STERIS plc?

STERIS plc has announced a quarterly interim dividend of $0.57 per share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on June 26, 2025.

Who qualifies for the dividend payment?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025, will qualify for the dividend payment.

Where can I find tax information about STERIS dividends?

Additional tax information about the U.S. treatment of dividends is available at www.steris-ir.com.

What is STERIS's focus in the healthcare industry?

STERIS focuses on providing products and services that support patient care, emphasizing infection prevention.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STE Insider Trading Activity

$STE insiders have traded $STE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARY L MAJORS (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold 1,682 shares for an estimated $365,532

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $STE stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STE forecast page.

Full Release



DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will distribute a quarterly interim dividend of $0.57 per share. The dividend is payable on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025.





Additional information about the U.S. tax treatment of dividends, including required Forms 8937, is available at www.steris-ir.com.





STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science products and services around the globe.







Company Contact:







Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Julie_Winter@steris.com





+1.440.392.7245







CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION







This release may contain statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend,” and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology.





Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those identified in STERIS’s recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) operating costs, pressure on pricing (including, without limitation, as a result of inflation), Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected and leading to erosion of profit margins; (b) STERIS’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into its existing businesses, including unknown or inestimable liabilities, impairments, or increases in expected integration costs or difficulties in connection with the integration of such businesses; (c) changes in tax laws or interpretations or the adoption of certain income tax treaties in jurisdictions where we operate that could increase our consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a domestic corporation for United States federal tax purposes, or tariffs and/or other trade barriers; (d) the possibility that compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, or other regulatory actions, or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, including the Isomedix litigation, may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, impact production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services, result in uncovered costs, or otherwise affect STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value; (e) the potential of international unrest, including military conflicts, trade wars, economic downturn and effects of currency fluctuations; (f) the possibility of delays in receipt of orders, order cancellations, or the manufacture or shipment of ordered products; (g) the possibility that anticipated growth, performance or other results may not be achieved, or that timing, execution, impairments, or other issues associated with STERIS’s businesses, industry or initiatives may adversely impact STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value; (h) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade, regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto by non-U.S. governments; (i) the possibility that anticipated financial results, anticipated revenue, productivity improvements, cost savings, growth synergies, and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, restructuring efforts, and divestitures will not be realized or will be less than anticipated; (j) the level of STERIS’s indebtedness limiting financial flexibility or increasing future borrowing costs; (k) the effects of changes in credit availability and pricing, as well as the ability of STERIS and STERIS’s Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets, on favorable terms or at all, when needed; (l) the impacts of increasing competition within our industry, which may exert pressure on our pricing strategy or lead to decreasing demand for our products and services; (m) the effects on our operations resulting from labor-related issues, such as strikes, unsuccessful union negotiations and other workforce disruptions; (n) the possibility of economic downturns and recessions, which could negatively impact our business by reducing consumer and Customer spending. Unless legally required, STERIS does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.