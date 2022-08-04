STERIS (NYSE:STE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.47

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 23rd of September to $0.47, which will be 9.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.43. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

STERIS' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, STERIS was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 108.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:STE Historic Dividend August 4th 2022

STERIS Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.68 total annually to $1.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. STERIS has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. STERIS is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

STERIS Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that STERIS is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for STERIS that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

