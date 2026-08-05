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STERIS To Invest $600 Mln For Center Of Excellence In North Carolina

August 05, 2026 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, STERIS plc (STE) announced an investment of $600 million to build a formulated chemistries manufacturing and distribution Center of Excellence in North Carolina, near the Raleigh-Durham Research Triangle region.

The new site, which is expected to become operational in 2-3 years, would help the company accelerate innovation, expand capacity and optimize its U.S. chemistries manufacturing and distribution network.

Moreover, the state-of-the-art, 600,000 square-foot campus is estimated to generate approximately 335 jobs in North Carolina for manufacturing, R&D, distribution and operations.

Upon completion, the company expects to transition its existing manufacturing and distribution of chemistries from St. Louis, Missouri and Plymouth, Minnesota to this new Center of Excellence.

Currently, STE is trading at $231.80, down 0.44 percent on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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