STERIS Earnings Results: $STE Reports Quarterly Earnings

STERIS ($STE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, missing estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,370,570,000, missing estimates of $1,395,638,705 by $-25,068,705.

STERIS Insider Trading Activity

STERIS insiders have traded $STE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J TOKICH (Sr. Vice Pres., CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 46,664 shares for an estimated $11,477,646 .

. CARY L MAJORS (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold 1,682 shares for an estimated $365,532

CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 473 shares for an estimated $113,368

STERIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of STERIS stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

