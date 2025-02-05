STERIS Earnings Results: $STE Reports Quarterly Earnings

STERIS ($STE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, missing estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,370,570,000, missing estimates of $1,395,638,705 by $-25,068,705.
STERIS Insider Trading Activity
STERIS insiders have traded $STE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J TOKICH (Sr. Vice Pres., CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 46,664 shares for an estimated $11,477,646.
- CARY L MAJORS (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold 1,682 shares for an estimated $365,532
- CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 473 shares for an estimated $113,368
STERIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of STERIS stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 961,604 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $233,227,434
- SLOCUM, GORDON & CO LLP removed 909,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,026,915
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 529,308 shares (+171.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,378,362
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 492,780 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,518,861
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 247,086 shares (+33.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,928,238
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 219,166 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,156,521
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 183,346 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,688,603
