STERIS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $173.21, changing hands as low as $171.94 per share. STERIS plc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STE's low point in its 52 week range is $105.69 per share, with $203.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.07. The STE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

