Sotera Health, which provides sterilization and lab testing and advisory services to the medical industry, raised $1.1 billion by offering 46.6 million shares at $23, the high end of the range of $20 to $23.



Backed by Warburg Pincus and GTCR, Sotera sterilizes medical equipment and PPE, provides Cobalt-60 and gamma irradiators used in gamma sterilization, and supplies microbiology and chemistry tests through subsidiaries Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs.



Sotera Health plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SHC. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Barclays, Citi and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Sterilize this: Lab services provider Sotera Health prices IPO at $23 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



