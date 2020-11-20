Sotera Health, which provides sterilization and lab testing and advisory services to the medical industry, raised $1.1 billion by offering 46.6 million shares at $23, the high end of the range of $20 to $23.
Backed by Warburg Pincus and GTCR, Sotera sterilizes medical equipment and PPE, provides Cobalt-60 and gamma irradiators used in gamma sterilization, and supplies microbiology and chemistry tests through subsidiaries Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs.
Sotera Health plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SHC. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Barclays, Citi and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Sterilize this: Lab services provider Sotera Health prices IPO at $23 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.
Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySHC
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Checking in: Home-sharing startup Airbnb files for an estimated $3 billion IPO
- Highland Capital Partners' SPAC Highland Transcend Partners I files for a $250 million IPO
- The Gores Group's sixth SPAC Gores Holdings VI lowers proposed deal size by 43% ahead of $300 million IPO
- Former NYSE President's fintech SPAC Far Peak Acquisition files for a $550 million IPO