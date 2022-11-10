Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Rises 6.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Better-than-expected results impressed investors as the stock has risen 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3.

Stericycle, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stericycle, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stericycle, Inc. Quote

Quarterly EPS (excluding 35 cents from non-recurring items) of 65 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2% and increased 47.7% year over year. Revenues of $690.3 million also beat the consensus mark by 3% and moved up 6.4% year over year. Organic revenues increased 10.9% year over year.

Revenues by Service

Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues decreased 3% year over year on a reported basis but increased 2.2% on an organic basis to $447.8 million. Secure Information Destruction revenues increased 29.5% year over year on a reported basis and 32.3% organically to $242.5 million.

Revenues by Geography

Revenues from North America were $584.8 million, up 11.6% year over year on a reported basis and 13.2% organically. International revenues of $105.5 million declined 15.6% year over year but inched up 1.3% organically.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter amounted to $266.2 million, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Adjusted gross profit margin was 38.6%, up from 36.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $119.3 million, up 19.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.3%, up from 15.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $44 million compared with $45.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.7 billion, flat with the prior quarter’s level.

SRCL generated $61.5 million of net cash from operating activities, while capex was $36 million in the September quarter. Free cash flow came in at $25.5 million in the reported quarter. Currently, Stericycle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a solid margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been unchanged over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.