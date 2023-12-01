Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Rises 13% in a Month: Here's How

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL shares have had an impressive run in the past month. The stock has gained 13.1%, significantly outperforming the 2.7% increase of the industry it belongs to and the 5.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

The services that Stericycle provides usually cannot be delayed and are required on a scheduled basis, allowing the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. It has strong customer relationships, most of which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables it to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%.

Stericycle has progressed well with its key objectives of the program, including improving the quality of revenues, driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology, strategic sourcing, portfolio rationalization through divestitures, debt reduction and leverage improvement and ERP implementation.

SRCL is likely to benefit from ongoing trends, such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, an improvement in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.

Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

