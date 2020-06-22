Stericycle (SRCL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.10, changing hands as low as $55.35 per share. Stericycle Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.45 per share, with $67.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.88.

