Stericycle (SRCL) Rises 10% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL shares have had an impressive run in the past six months. The stock has gained 10.2%, outperforming the 8.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 7.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

The services that Stericycle provides usually cannot be delayed and are required on a scheduled basis, allowing the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. It has strong customer relationships, most of which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables it to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%. The 2021 acquisition of a Midwest-regulated waste business enhanced the company’s North American customer base.

Stericycle is likely to benefit from ongoing trends such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.

Stericycle has progressed well with its key objectives of the program, including improving the quality of revenues, driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology, strategic sourcing, portfolio rationalization through divestitures, debt reduction and leverage improvement, and ERP implementation.

Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (hold).

