Stericycle (SRCL) Gains 9% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL shares have had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has gained 9% compared with the 4.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Reasons for the Upside

The services that Stericycle provides usually cannot be delayed and are required on a scheduled basis, allowing the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. It has strong customer relationships, most of which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables it to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%.

Stericycle has progressed well with its key objectives of the program, including improving the quality of revenues; driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology, strategic sourcing; portfolio rationalization through divestitures; debt reduction and leverage improvement; and ERP implementation.

The company is likely to benefit from ongoing trends such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can also consider the following top-ranked stocks.

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.01 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, up 15.8% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avis Budget CAR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $9.78 per share, down 38.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, down 1.6% from the prior-year figure. CAR had an average surprise of 65.2% in the previous four quarters.

S&P Global SPGI currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.09 per share, up 10% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.05 billion, up 1.9% from the prior-year reported figure. SPGI had an average surprise of 3.1% in the previous four quarters.

