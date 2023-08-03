Stericycle (SRCL) Gains 3.3% Despite Missing Q2 Estimates

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL missed earnings and revenue estimates in second-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) came in at 43 cents (adjusting 97 cents from non-recurring items), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% and decreasing 10.4% year over year.

Revenues of $669.5 million missed the consensus mark by 2.1% and declined 1.5% year over year. Organic revenues increased 2.3% year over year.

The stock gained 3.3% since the earning release despite the disappointing results.

Revenues by Service

Regulated Waste and Compliance Services’ revenues declined 3.7% year over year on a reported basis but increased 4.7% on an organic basis to $444.7 million, higher than our estimated $430.6 million. Secure Information Destruction’s revenues decreased 2.9% year over year on a reported basis and 2.1% organically to $224.8 million

Stericycle, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stericycle, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stericycle, Inc. Quote

Revenues by Geography

Revenues from North America were $565.2 million, slightly below the year-ago figure on a reported basis. The figure increased 2.4% organically. International revenues of $104.3 million declined 6.2% year over year, lower than our estimate of $107.1 million.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, down 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and missed our estimate by 6.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.2%, down from 16% as per our estimated value and prior-year quarter reported figure.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter amounted to $76 million, down 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels and our estimate of $78.5 million. The adjusted operating margin was 11.4%, down from 12.1% in the prior-year quarter and our estimated 11.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $30.7 million, compared with $60 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.29 billion, down from $1.5 billion reported at the prior quarter end.

SRCL generated $105.4 million in net cash from operating activities while capex was $52.5 million in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $78.1 million.

2023 Outlook Reaffirmed

The company expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.75 and $2.05. The midpoint ($1.90) is slightly above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The company expects 3-5% revenue growth organically. It expects free cash flow to be between $175 million and $205 million. It anticipates capital expenditures between $125 million and $145 million.

Earnings Snapshot of Some Other Players

Gartner IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted EPS (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Automatic Data ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in international markets.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.