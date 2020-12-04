Stericycle (SRCL) Closes Global Product Recall Business Sale

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL recently announced that it has completed the divestiture of its global product recall business (Expert Solutions) to Sedgwick. The divested business includes nearly 315 team members and seven facilities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

The sale reflects Stericycle’s efforts to streamline its core businesses. The company is focused on driving top-line growth and improving operational efficiencies. The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the sale to pay off its outstanding debt.

Notably, Cindy J. Miller, chief executive officer at Stericycle, stated, “The sale of Expert Solutions demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver on our key business priorities.” She further added, “I would like to thank our team members transitioning to Sedgwick. We are confident that Sedgwick will ensure continued quality of service for customers.”

Previously, as part of the portfolio rationalization strategy within Business Transformation, Stericycle completed seven divestitures — the Argentina business and Domestic Environmental Solutions business in 2020; operations in Chile, the U.K.-based texting business, the North American telephone answering services business, a retail pharmaceutical returns business and its Mexico operations in 2019.

So far this year, shares of Stericycle have gained 9.2% against 11.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Heidrick & Struggles International HSII, Automatic Data Processing ADP and Insperity NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Automatic Data Processing and Insperity is 10%, 12% and 15%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.