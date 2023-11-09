Stericycle (SRCL) Barely Moves Despite In-Line Q3 Earnings

Stericycle, Inc.’s SRCL third-quarter 2023 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. With earnings failing to surpass estimates, the stock barely moved since the earnings release on Nov 2.

Quarterly EPS came in at 43 cents, decreasing 33.9% year over year. Revenues of $653.5 million missed the consensus mark by 3.9% and declined 5.3% year over year. Organic revenues decreased 1.6% year over year.

Revenues by Service

Regulated Waste and Compliance Services revenues declined 1.8% year over year on a reported basis but increased 4.1% on an organic basis to $439.9 million, higher than our estimated $425.9 million. Secure Information Destruction revenues decreased 11.9% year over year on a reported basis and 11.6% organically to $213.6 million, lower than our estimate of $254.9 million.

Revenues by Geography

Revenues from North America were $557.1 million compared with our estimate of $601.2 million, down 4.7% year over year on a reported basis and 2.1% organically. International revenues of $96.4 million declined 8.6% year over year on a reported basis but were up 1.3% organically and came higher than our expectation of $79.7 million.

Profitability Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $96 million, down 19.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.8%, down from 17.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Stericycle exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million compared with $30.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.3 billion, flat with the prior quarter figure. SRCL generated $38 million of net cash from operating activities, while capex was $38.5 million in the quarter.

Updated 2023 Outlook

Stericycle now expects adjusted EPS to be between $1.80 and $1.95 compared with the previous expectation of $1.75-$2.05. The midpoint ($1.88) of the revised guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus estimate of $1.79. The company expects 2-3% revenue growth organically compared with the previous anticipation of 3-5% growth.

Stericycle expects free cash flow to be between $170 million and $190 million compared with the prior expectation of $175-$205 million. It anticipates capital expenditures between $135 million and $145 million. The prior expectation was $125-$145 million.

