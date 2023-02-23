Stericycle Q4 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates, While Revenues Miss It

Markets
(RTTNews) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) reported Thursday a net income for the fourth quarter of $31.8 million or $0.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.2 million or $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Income from operations was $59.1 million, compared to $8.2 million last year. Excluding items, adjusted income from operations was $90.6 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $64.2 million or $0.38 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 2 percent to $670.4 million from $657.3 million in the same quarter last year, with organic revenue growth of 5.7 percent.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.60 per share on revenues of $697.18 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

