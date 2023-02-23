Stericycle Q4 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates, While Revenues Miss It

(RTTNews) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) reported Thursday a net income for the fourth quarter of $31.8 million or $0.35 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.2 million or $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Income from operations was $59.1 million, compared to $8.2 million last year. Excluding items, adjusted income from operations was $90.6 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $64.2 million or $0.38 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 2 percent to $670.4 million from $657.3 million in the same quarter last year, with organic revenue growth of 5.7 percent.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.60 per share on revenues of $697.18 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.