Stericycle Q3 Adj. Earnings Beats Estimates; Updates FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported net loss for the third quarter of $59.2 million or $0.65 per share, compared with net income of $17.5 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.80, compared to $1.03 in the 2018 comparable period.

Revenues for the quarter declined 2.6 percent to $833.1 million from $854.9 million in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter on revenues of $844.7 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2019, Stericycle has updated its financial outlook. The company now forecasts adjusted earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share, and revenues in a range of $3.300 billion to $3.335 billion.

The Street expects earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.37 billion.

