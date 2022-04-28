Markets
SRCL

Stericycle Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.15 per share in the first quarter, compared with net income of $26.1 million, or $0.28 per share, in the year earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.32 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.6 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue in the quarter decreased to $664.2 million, from $668.0 million a year ago, impacted by decline in RWCS organic revenues and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The consensus estimate was for $671 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular