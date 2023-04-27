Stericycle Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Organic Revenues Up 7.2%

(RTTNews) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) reported first quarter net income of $11.2 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.2 million, or $0.15 per share, a year ago. Adjusted income from operations was $84.7 million, compared to $59.0 million, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.49, compared to $0.32. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenues were $684.3 million, an increase of 3.0% from last year, with organic revenues growing 7.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $670.37 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.