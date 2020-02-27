Stericycle Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects revenues, organic, to be in a range of $3.22 billion to $3.30 billion. Free cash flow is anticipated in a range of $150 million to $200 million.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.72, compared to $1.03, last year, primarily due to SOP pricing, higher operating costs, and a higher effective tax rate, partially offset by lower interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $152.8 million, compared to $180.5 million, prior year.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $799.9 million, compared to $852.7 million, a year ago. Excluding divestitures, foreign exchange and changes in sorted office paper pricing, revenues increased 1.3%.

