Stericycle Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):

-Earnings: $48.5 million in Q4 vs. -$219.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q4 vs. -$2.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.3 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.63 per share -Revenue: $655.9 M in Q4 vs. $799.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.