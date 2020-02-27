Stericycle Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):

-Earnings: -$219.3 million in Q4 vs. -$318.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.41 in Q4 vs. -$3.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65.8 million or $0.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $799.9 million in Q4 vs. $852.7 million in the same period last year.

