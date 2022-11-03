Stericycle Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):

Earnings: $28 M in Q3 vs. -$66 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.8 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.58 per share Revenue: $690.3 M in Q3 vs. $648.9 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.