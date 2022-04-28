Stericycle Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):

Earnings: -$14.2 million in Q1 vs. $26.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q1 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.1 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $664.2 million in Q1 vs. $668.0 million in the same period last year.

